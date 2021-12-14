Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.87. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

