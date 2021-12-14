Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues improved year over year, and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates adjusted EPS between $5.85 and $6.45. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 10%. Greif has been witnessing strong demand in key end markets, which will drive results. Its price increase actions will negate the impact of escalating input costs. The company continues to invest in the business, return excess cash to shareholders through dividends, and lower debt levels. Greif’s restructuring activities that comprise optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment and rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment will drive savings.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

