Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,822 shares of company stock worth $16,791,605. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 13,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,021. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

