Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

