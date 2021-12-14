Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 70,603 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

