Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.01. 2,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average is $215.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

