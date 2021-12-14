Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 21,057 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 384,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,193,584. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

