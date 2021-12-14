Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 15,493 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,114. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

