Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $56.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of GBX opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

