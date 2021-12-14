Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

