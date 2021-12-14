Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and traded as high as $21.50. Gray Television shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 1,561 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

