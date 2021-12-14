Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Grand City Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRDDY)

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

