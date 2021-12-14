Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

