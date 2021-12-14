Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 32774525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

