Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $790,432.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 278,874,897 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

