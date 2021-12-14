GoldFund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $145,039.01 and $2.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

