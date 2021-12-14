Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.