Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 2,193.9% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 207.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter.

