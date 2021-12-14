Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Up 2,633.3% in November

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of EDUT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

