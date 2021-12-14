Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 39.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,792 shares of company stock worth $77,341,839. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $219.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.04. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

