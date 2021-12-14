Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 899 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 340,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 337,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

