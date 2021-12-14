Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,528,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $194.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

