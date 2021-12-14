Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several research firms have commented on TM. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

