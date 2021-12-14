Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $24.21 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,221,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $715,120,000 after purchasing an additional 659,518 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 103,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,995,308 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $410,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

