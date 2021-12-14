Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

