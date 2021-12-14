Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Plans $1.00 Dividend

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

GIC stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Global Industrial has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Industrial news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

