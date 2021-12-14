GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 2.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,378. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

