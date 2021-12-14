GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,630 ($21.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.44) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.92).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,608.60 ($21.26) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39). The company has a market capitalization of £80.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,451.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.29) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,095.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

