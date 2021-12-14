Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to announce sales of $67.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $73.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.83 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.14. 10,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.