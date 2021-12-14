Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

