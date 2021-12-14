Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

