Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after purchasing an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

