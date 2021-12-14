Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gitlab traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Get Gitlab alerts:

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,241,829 shares of company stock worth $96,714,682 over the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gitlab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.