Gilead Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 310,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,074% compared to the typical volume of 26,421 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after purchasing an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

