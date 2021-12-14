Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

GNGBY opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Getinge has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

