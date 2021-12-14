German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

