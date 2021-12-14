Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,534.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($73.14).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($75.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($69.78), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($248,684.02). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($59.42) per share, for a total transaction of £44,960 ($59,415.88).

Genus stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,834 ($63.88). 122,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,296.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,393.88. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 4,032 ($53.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($83.39).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

