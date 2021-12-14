General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

