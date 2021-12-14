General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

