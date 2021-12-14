General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GE opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

