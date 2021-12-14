Geeq Price Hits $1.15 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Geeq has a market cap of $13.08 million and $328,353.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00199369 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.