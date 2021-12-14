Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 902.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.