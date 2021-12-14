Garde Capital Inc. Buys 49,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 5.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $51,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,189. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

