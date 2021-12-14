GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.