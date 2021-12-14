Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives $12.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

