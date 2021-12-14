FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.83). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $28.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

