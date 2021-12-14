FY2022 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

NYSE EW opened at $120.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

