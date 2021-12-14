FY2021 EPS Estimates for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reduced by William Blair

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Udemy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.62.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
