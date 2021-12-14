FY2021 EPS Estimates for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Reduced by William Blair

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Udemy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

UDMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

