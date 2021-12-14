Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.36. 63,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,510,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.