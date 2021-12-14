Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on January 4th

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 641.80 ($8.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £396.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 679.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 770.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 977.73 ($12.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 850 ($11.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.89) to GBX 800 ($10.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

